CCC appoints Olarinde S-South, S-East General Superintendent

AUTHORITIES of the Celestial Church of Christ, CCC, have appointed Venerable Superior Evangelist Olusegun Olarinde as General Superintendent of South-South and South-East regions of the church in Nigeria.

Venerable Olarinde joined the ministry over 50 years ago. According to a statement made available to Vanguard, a general meeting will hold at the Arch-Provincial Headquarters of the South-South and South-East Regions, Wire Road Mother Parish, where necessary actions that will take the region to the next level will be discussed.

Olarinde, 73, attended various institutions and worked before becoming a full time shepherd in Celestial Church of Christ in 1964. He worked with the Ministry of Agriculture, Osogbo, as a supervisor from 1968 to 1972.

He joined Celestial Church of Christ in 1964 at C.C.C. Elizabeth Road, Oyo State, and became a Shepherd in 1972. He has worked round the country before his transfer to the United Kingdom, UK. Married with children, Olarinde holds an honorary doctorate degree from Worldwide Church of Christ University, U.S.A., and a Diploma in Theology from Redeemers Bible College, London, UK.

