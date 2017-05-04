CCT Trial: Saraki says he has no case to answer

The Senate President, Olubukola Saraki has told the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) that he has no case to answer, in his trial bothering on false asset declaration slammed on him by the Federal government since 2015.

Saraki through his counsel, Paul Erokoro SAN informed the tribunal that he would need complete record of proceedings since 2015 when the case started to enable him make his no case submission in line with provisions of the law.

The decision of Saraki to make a no case submission came as the prosecution formally closed its case after calling four witnesses and tendered several documents to establish a case of false asset declaration against the defendant.

Rotimi Jacobs SAN, who had handled the prosecution since inception did not object to the decision of the defendant to file a no case submission on the grounds that the defendant has a right to do so.

He however pleaded with the tribunal to take into consideration the fact that the trial has spanned nearly two years.

Responding, Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar after consultation with parties in the matter fixed June 8, 2017 for the tribunal to adopt written submission expected to be filed and exchange by counsel in the suit.

Earlier at the resumption of trial, the fourth prosecution witness, Bayo Dauda, Group head, Guarantee Trust Bank had informed the tribunal that the documents allegedly used by Saraki for foreign transaction, in respect of American Express Card were missing from the bank’s custody.

He stated that all efforts to locate the documents were unsuccessful because the transaction took place long time ago, as he himself even joined in search of the documents.

He however admitted that Saraki like any other customer took loan three times from the bank and had also repaid the loans in line with the agreement.

The witness informed the tribunal that the defendant apart from not defaulting in the payment of the loan also complied with other terms of the loan which included submission to the bank, the title documents purchased with the loan.

Dauda further added that Saraki had equally procured comprehensive insurance on the properties purchased with the loan.

It would be recalled that the Federal government in 2015 shortly after Saraki’s emergence as Senate President dragged him before the tribunal, accusing him of failure to declare his asset in line with the law.

It would also be recalled that the Federal government had amended the charges against the Senate President four times before closing it’s case.

The matter was however adjourned to June 8, 2017 for adoption of written addresses on the no case submission.

