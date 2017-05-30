CCTV shows moment Isil car bomb detonates near popular Baghdad ice cream shop – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
CCTV shows moment Isil car bomb detonates near popular Baghdad ice cream shop
Telegraph.co.uk
At least 27 people have been killed in Baghdad after a suicide bomber struck a popular ice cream shop and a car bomb erupted one of the city's main bridges. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) claimed responsibility for the bombing at the …
Baghdad attack: At least 27 killed in Isis bombing of ice cream shop as second blast hits Iraq during Ramadan
Nighttime, early morning bombings in Baghdad kill 31
UPDATES: Second explosion hits Baghdad on Tuesday morning
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!