CCTV shows moment Isil car bomb detonates near popular Baghdad ice cream shop – Telegraph.co.uk

CCTV shows moment Isil car bomb detonates near popular Baghdad ice cream shop

CCTV shows moment Isil car bomb detonates near popular Baghdad ice cream shop
At least 27 people have been killed in Baghdad after a suicide bomber struck a popular ice cream shop and a car bomb erupted one of the city's main bridges. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) claimed responsibility for the bombing at the
