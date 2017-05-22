CCTV: “We Can Still Cancel Results Of Cheats Who Did Well In UTME” – JAMB Tells Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will watch recordings of proceedings in its Closed Circuit Camera Televisions (CCTV) during the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was made by the board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The spokesman said that such would enable it to detect centres where examination malpractices were perpetrated.

According to Benjamin, where there is any semblance of irregularities, the board will not hesitate to do the needful, that is, sanction the cheats.

“Those who know they were involved in any acts inimical to our examination ethics should not celebrate as their inglorious days of punishment will soon surface. “Again, we want to seize this opportunity to debunk messages being circulated by those who do not wish our education well that the Senate has passed a bill urging the board to add extra 40 marks to candidates. “There is no bill anywhere, not even a motion has been tabled before the two chambers of the National Assembly on the board’s 2017 UTME performance,” the statement said. The statement added, “The board wants to state for the umpteenth time that our examination is not a ‘fail pass’ examination; it is a selection examination, so, it can never be said that there is mass failure. “It will be absolutely wrong for mischief makers to begin to analyse an examination that has just been concluded without even looking at the overall result. “We urge candidates to disregard all funny connotations online on their results as the board will not contemplate doing all that is being speculated as that will negate the ethics of an examination body as critical as JAMB.’’

It added that the board’s major concern had always been to ensure that cheating during and after examination were reduced to zero level, and this, he said, the board had substantially achieved.

