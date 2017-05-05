Celebrate Africa: The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Launch In Lagos (Photos)

At a Partner Dinner event held at the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on the 3rd of May 2017, Canon in partnership with their Nigerian distributor, Jamaica Trading Company officially launched two hero products into the Nigerian market- the EOS 5D Mark IV camera and E-series of PIXMA printers – E474 and E414.

Canon invited its end-users to experience the newly launched products and Canon’s wide range of portfolio.

Also, Canon announced the winners of the ‘Celebrate Africa’ competition same night. The Campaign was originally activated in February 2017, through an online competition where

Canon encouraged people from the African continent to submit images captured by them under any of the three categories: People of Africa, Africa’s Citylife or Africa’s Landscape and Wildlife.

See all the exclusive pictures from the event.

CELEBRATE AFRICA





CANON Eos 5D MARK 1V UNVEILING

THE MC’s

IMAGES FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE



DINNER EVENT: Light Refreshment

Décor

GUESTS AT THE EVENT

PHOTO ACTIVATION STAND

PHOTO WALL OF FAME & QUIZ SESSION

