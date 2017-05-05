Celebrate Africa: The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Launch In Lagos (Photos)
At a Partner Dinner event held at the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on the 3rd of May 2017, Canon in partnership with their Nigerian distributor, Jamaica Trading Company officially launched two hero products into the Nigerian market- the EOS 5D Mark IV camera and E-series of PIXMA printers – E474 and E414.
Canon invited its end-users to experience the newly launched products and Canon’s wide range of portfolio.
Also, Canon announced the winners of the ‘Celebrate Africa’ competition same night. The Campaign was originally activated in February 2017, through an online competition where
Canon encouraged people from the African continent to submit images captured by them under any of the three categories: People of Africa, Africa’s Citylife or Africa’s Landscape and Wildlife.
See all the exclusive pictures from the event.
CELEBRATE AFRICA
Robert D. Katz, Managing Director of EINSNERAMPER ACCOUNTANTS & ADVISORS posing in front his favorite selected images from the Celebrate Africa Competition.
Mr Katz, clearly liked this photograph from Oussama Hamdi, one of Canon’s Celebrate Africa’s contestant from Algeria, which is your favorite?
CANON Eos 5D MARK 1V UNVEILING
Parag Kauangal, Product Manager Photo Videos, Canon Central & North Africa.
Raul Gabat, Business Developer, CIG Marketing, Canon Middle East
Rashad Ghani, Product Manager, OPP
Mr Rashad Ghani, during his presentation
L-R: Mr Raul Gabat, Business Developer, CIG Marketing, Canon Middle East, Parag Kauangal, Product Manager, Photo Video, CCNA, Roman Troethandl, MD CCNA, Koji Sato, B2C Sales Development & Marketing Director, CANON EUROPE
Roman Troedthandl, Managing Director, Canon Central & North Africa
Mr Koji Sato, B2C Sales Development & Marketing Director, CANON EUROPE
Somesh Adukia, Regional Sales Director, Canon Middle East
Canon Nigeria and CCNA Team
THE MC’s
Keturah King
Ill Rhymz
IMAGES FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE
Reporters at The Press Briefing
Reporters at the Press Conference
Adewale Yusuf, Techpoint.ng
Mr Somesh Adukia, during his interview session
Somesh during his TV Interview
Guardian Correspondents with the MD of Canon Central & North Africa
DINNER EVENT: Light Refreshment
Décor
The beautiful hostesses
The guys weren’t left out
The hostesses hard at work
They shared gift packs.
GUESTS AT THE EVENT
Canon Nigerian Distributor, Jamaica Trading
Canon Partners, Jamaica Trading Ltd
Rashad Ghani & Amine Djouhara, CCNA Team
Canon Dealers at the event
A dealer at the Canon Product Display Area
Taiwo Adediran, Channels Support, Canon Nigeria
Katie Simmonds CCNA, John Obembe Canon Nigeria
Roman, Parag and Jayashri Namdar, CCNA Team.
PHOTO ACTIVATION STAND
PHOTO WALL OF FAME & QUIZ SESSION
Omotayo Omordia, Country Manager, Canon Nigeria moderating the Quiz session
Picture wall of fame winner
One of the winners of the quiz session
Prizes
Mama won a printer
