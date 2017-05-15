Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Celery Cryptocurrency Platform Suspends Operations, Updates Awaited

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

In the past few days, the internet is in chaos, thanks to the WannaCry ransomware wave. While those with obsolete and out-of-date operating systems found their computers infected, and files encrypted, a section of Bitcoin community has been facing an entirely different yet serious issue since May 4, 2017. For some, their favorite cryptocurrency exchange … Continue reading Celery Cryptocurrency Platform Suspends Operations, Updates Awaited

The post Celery Cryptocurrency Platform Suspends Operations, Updates Awaited appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.