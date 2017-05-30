Censors Board seeks collaboration with Germany

By Benjamin Njoku

THE Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board,NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, continued his consultations with major stakeholders in the film industry weekend, with a courtesy visit to the German Consulate in Lagos.

Thomas, who was accompanied by the management team of the Board, was received by the Consular General, Ingo Herbert.

Adedayo commended the existing cordial relationship between the embassy and the Board, especially in the promotion of our cultural heritage. He solicited collaboration between the Board and the Embassy in the areas of capacity building, co-production treaties, exchange platforms and most importantly, international distribution of Nigerian movies in Germany.

The Board’s executive director advocated more collaborations as is exemplified through the German owned Gothe institute, and welcomed the screening of a Nigerian movie, Shehu Musa, at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Ingo, who described the Censors Board as the watch dog of the film industry, stated that the embassy has managed programme exchanges for filmmakers, and will continue to support film festivals in Nigeria. He described the Nigerian Film industry as vibrant saying he will assist to encourage commercialized exchange programmes.

