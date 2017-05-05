Central Bank approves N2 billion loan for poultry syndicate
Shonga farms is owned by the state government and private investors.
The post Central Bank approves N2 billion loan for poultry syndicate appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!