Central Bank of Kenya interest rate decision – Times of India

Posted on May 29, 2017


Daily Nation

Central Bank of Kenya interest rate decision
Times of India
NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) – Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent on Monday in line with the market's forecasts. Below is the full Monetary Policy Committee statement on the decision: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) …
