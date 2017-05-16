Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Centre berate calls for suspension of Nigerian Varsity Chancellors, Ambali, Akpagu

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency has faulted the recent call by the Egalitarian Movement of Africa (EMA) for the sack of the Vice Chancellors of University of Illorin, Professor Abdul Ganiyu Ambali and his University of Calabar counterpart, Professor Zana Akpagu. The group warned EMA not to allow itself to be used […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.