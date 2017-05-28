Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cerezo Confident Griezmann Will Stay

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Despite the interest for Griezmann coming from Manchester United, Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo is confident he will stay.

Jose Mourinho is reported to have made Griezmann his number 1 target for the transfer window, after qualifying for the UCL.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

However, Cerezo is quite sure the frenchman will stay and play in their new home ground of the Wanda Metropolitano.

He told Spanish newspaper Marca: “Griezmann will stay here. Not here at the Calderon, but at the Wanda.”

The post Cerezo Confident Griezmann Will Stay appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.