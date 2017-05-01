Pages Navigation Menu

Certificate forgery: Group berates Ajimobi over delay in reinstatement of civil servants

Oyo State Chapter of Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights (CDWR) has condemned Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state over the continuous delay in the reinstatement of some workers who have been cleared of alleged certificate forgery. CDWR Coordinator, Abiodun Bamigboye in a statement issued on Monday said it was unfortunate that the state government […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

