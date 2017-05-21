Channels Kids Cup: First International Draw Concluded – CHANNELS TELEVISION
All is now set for the kick off of the 2017 Channels International Kids Cup following the conclusion of the group stage draw. Lagos state representatives, Community Primary School and Xplanter have been drawn in the group along with Islamic Government …
