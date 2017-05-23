Channels TV State House Correspondent is Dead

The State House correspondent of Channels Television, Chukwuma Onuekusi, is dead.

Premium Times reports that Mr. Onuekusi died Tuesday morning at a private clinic in Abuja after battling an undisclosed ailment.

The deceased had reported for Channels since 1998. He covered successive administrations since Olusegun Obasanjo.

