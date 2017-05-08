Chapecoense win first title since plane crash

Chapecoense have won their first title since most of their team were killed in a plane crash. Only three of the Brazilian club’s players survived November’s crash, when 71 of 77 people on board died.

Top clubs from Brazil and Argentina offered to loan players to Chapocense, who signed 25 new players this season and promoted nine from the youth team. They lifted the Santa Catarina state championship on Sunday for the second straight year, despite losing to Avai.

Chapecoense were beaten 1-0 in Sunday’s final play-off, but their 1-0 victory in the first leg meant their better record over the course of the season was decisive.Costa: Any club would want a striker like me.

Diego Costa knows any team would want a striker like him after passing a half century of league goals for Chelsea.

Costa said: “Any club with a striker who is going to get 20 goals regularly, they are going to be up there competing for whatever competition they are involved in’’.

The post Chapecoense win first title since plane crash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

