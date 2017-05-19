Charges against Ex- Air Vice Marshal amended by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in an Abuja High Court, Maitama applied to amend charges against a retired Air Vice Marshal, Alkali Mawu. Mr. Mawu, former Air Officer, Training Command, Kaduna, was on June 21 arraigned before Justice Salisu Garba on a three-count charge of receiving gratification. The EFCC had alleged …

The post Charges against Ex- Air Vice Marshal amended by EFCC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

