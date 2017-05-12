Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Charles Okocha Reacts To Beef Between Alleged Wife And Crush

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following a viral post which surfaced on social media of a woman who claimed to be Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha’s wife issuing a restraining order on a woman whom the actor and singer revealed he has a crush on, Charles Okocha himself has addressed the brouhaha. The issue became more controversial following the ‘wife’ claim…

The post Charles Okocha Reacts To Beef Between Alleged Wife And Crush appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.