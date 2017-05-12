Charles Okocha’s ‘Wife’ Reportedly Issues Restraining Order On Lady Her Man Is Crushing On

Nollywood actor and singer, Charles Okocha has found himself in a bit of a fix after his alleged wife took to her instant messaging platform to warn a lady off him. According to the text message which surfaced online, the actor’s alleged wife warned the lad identified as Grety off her man after Charles Okocha…

The post Charles Okocha’s ‘Wife’ Reportedly Issues Restraining Order On Lady Her Man Is Crushing On appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

