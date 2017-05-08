Check herdsmen’s killings, kidnaps, Speakers urge security agencies

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—SPEAKERS of State Houses of Assembly in the country have commended the professionalism of security agencies in the fight against insurgency in the country, calling for equal measure of force to combat the rampaging cases of kidnapping, killings by herdsmen and cattle rustling among other disturbing criminal activities.

In a communiqué at the 2017 State Legislatures conference which ended yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the lawmakers also commended the Federal Government on the feat recorded so far in the fight against corruption.

The communiqué by Chairman of the conference, Mr. Abdumumin Kamba, Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, however, called for synergy among the anti-graft agencies and for them to operate within the ambit of the law.

