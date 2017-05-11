Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe’s Reply To Fan Who Told Him To Rest

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe whose musical talent has been criticized by many have said he owes no one an explanation over his rising career and promises to drop more songs to provoke his haters. A fan then replied him on Twitter telling him to take a vacation and not stress himself too …

The post Check Out Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe’s Reply To Fan Who Told Him To Rest appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.