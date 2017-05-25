Check Out Davido’s Newly Completed Mansion

Popular musician, songwriter and ‘IF’ crooner, David Adeleke, more popularly known as Davido has built another mansion in an unknown Lagos location. The singer who is a father of two started building another Lagos home last year. Named the “OBO Palace”, the mansion was pictures of the mansion has surfaced online as the new home which…

The post Check Out Davido’s Newly Completed Mansion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

