Check out DJ Cuppy’s Shoe Closet in New Crib
The popular disc jockey and daughter to Oil Billionaire Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy has moved out of her old apartment to a new one in Knightsbridge. Cuppy whose real name is Ifeoluwa Otedola shared her last moments and movements from her old crib to the new including a brief footage of her endless rack of […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!