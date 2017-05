Check Out Official JAMB Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics And Colleges – 2017/2018 Admissions

For all JAMB candidates that were successful in the 2017/2018 UTME, here is vital information about cut-off marks for Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for this year.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has finally released the JAMB 2017 Cut Off Mark for Nigeria colleges and universities. The Chairman of the board- Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, had recently declared that all Nigerian higher institutions will have 180 individual and departmental Cut Off Mark. Moreover, Professor Oloyede also added that some colleges could decrease their JAMB cut off marks to 150, while the others can increase them to 200 and even above.

JAMB Cut Off Marks for all Nigerian UTME institutions:

Ambrose Alli University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Adekunle Ajasin University Anyingba (AAUA) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Abia state polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria JAMB cut off mark – 180

Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) JAMB cut off mark –

180 Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education JAMB cut off mark – 180

Anambra State University Uli (ANSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Auchi Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Bauchi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Bells University of Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180

Bowen University JAMB cut off mark – 170 Benue State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Bayero University Kano JAMB cut off mark – 180

Covenant University cut off mark for JAMB – 180

Cross River University (CRUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Dental School Enugu JAMB cut off mark – 150

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal Polytechnic Nekede JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 170

Federal Polytechnic (Bida) JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Poly Ede JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Idah JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Offa JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal Polytechnic Oko JAMB cut off mark – 150

Federal University of Agric Makurdi JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Dutse JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Dutsin-Ma JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Kashere JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Lafia JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Lokoja JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Ndufu-Alike JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Otuoke JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Oye-Ekiti JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University of Petroleum Resources JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University of Technology Akure JAMB cut off mark – 200

Federal University of Technology Owerri JAMB cut off mark – 180

Federal University Wukari JAMB cut off mark – 180

Gombe State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Imo State Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Imo State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

InstituIte of Management and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kaduna Polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kaduna State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kogi state polytechnic JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kogi State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kano University of Science and Technology JAMB cut off mark – 180

Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin JAMB cut off mark – 150

Kwara State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Lagos State University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 200

Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike JAMB cut off mark – 180

Nasarawa State University, Keffi JAMB cut off mark – 180

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU/UNIZIK) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Obafemi Awolowo University JAMB cut off mark – 200

Olabisi Onabanjo University OOU JAMB cut off mark – 180

Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) JAMB cut off mark – 180 (Economics, Accounting, Law, and Political Science – 200)

Polytechnic Ibadan JAMB cut off mark – 150

Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) JAMB cut off mark – 180

TAI Solarin University of Education (TASUED) JAMB cut off mark – 180

Umaru Musa Yaradua University JAMB cut off mark – 180

Usman Danfodio University Sokoto UDUSOK JAMB cut off mark – 180

The University of Abuja JAMB cut off mark – 180

Uniben cut off mark for JAMB JAMB cut off mark – 200

The University of Calabar JAMB cut off mark – 180

The University of Ibadan cut off mark for JAMB – 200

Unilag JAMB cut off mark for all courses – 200

Unilorin cut off mark for JAMB – 180 (Please take into consideration that the cut off mark may differ depending on the university course)

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) JAMB cut off mark – 180

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) JAMB cut off mark – 180

University of Uyo (UNIUYO) JAMB cut off mark – 180

UNN cut off mark for JAMB – 180 Yabatech JAMB cut off mark JAMB cut off mark – 150

Yobe State University (YSU) JAMB cut off mark – 180