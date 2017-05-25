Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out Photo Of 9 year old Nigerian girl with 6 Packs and Biceps

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Fitness Trainer today took to Social Media to share picture of a young Nigerian girl who already has six packs and cool biceps. According to the trainer, some older people do not have these features and then threw a shade at them by calling em’, “proud member of the PotBelly Association of Africa, PBAA”. …

The post Check out Photo Of 9 year old Nigerian girl with 6 Packs and Biceps appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.