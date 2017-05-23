Check The Full List Of JAMB 2017 Possible Cut Off Marks for Nigeria Institutions

Most candidates having received their 2017 JAMB results must be wondering their chances of securing admission this year.

At this stage, one of the important things you need to know is the possible cut-off mark of you school of choice for 2017/2018 admission.

The cut-off marks denotes the minimum JAMB score you are required to have to be able to participate in the admission screening exercise for your school of choice.

This will enable you to know if you qualify for your school admission screening and equally help you determine if you need to go for JAMB change of course and or institution.

At the moment, JAMB and institutions have not announced their official cut-off marks. So what we have here is based on what it was last year and in previous years for these institutions.

Please note that these cut-offs are subject to change by the individual institutions, depending on the performance of students that selected them.

Below is a list of the possible Cut-off marks of these institutions for 2017/2018.

List of Schools and their UTME Cut-off Marks

TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS CUT OFF MARKS Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) 180 Adekunle Ajasin University Anyingba (AAUA) 180 Abia state polytechnic (AbiaPoly) 150 Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) 180 Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria 180 Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) 180 Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU) 180 Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education 180 Anambra State University Uli (ANSU) 180 Auchi Polytrchnic between 150, 160 and 180 depending on the course Benson Idahosa University 180 Bauchi State University 180 Bells University of Technology, Ota 180 Bowen University 180 Benue State University 180, Medicine 200 Bayero University Kano 180 covenant university 180 Cross River University (CRUTECH) 180 Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) 180 Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe 150 Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashiuku 150 Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro 150 Dental School Enugu 150 Ebonyi State University (EBSU) 180 Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) 180 (as at 2014/2015) Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT) 180 Federal Polytechnic Nekede 150 Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 170 Federal Polytechnic, Bida 150 Federal Poly Ede 150 Federal Polytechnic Idah 150 Federal polytechnic Ilaro 150 Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa 150 Federal Polytechnic Offa 150 Federal Polytechnic Oko 150 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRIC MAKURDI 180 Federal University Dutse 180 Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina 180 Federal University Kashere (FUKASHERE) 180 Federal University Lafia FULAFIA 180 Federal University Lokoja FULOKOJA 180 Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) 200 (as at 2014/2015) Federal University Ndufu-Alike FUNAI 180 Federal University Otuoke 180 Federal University Oye-Ekiti FUOYE 180 Federal University of Petroleum Resources FUPRE 180 Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 200 Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) – 180 or 200 depending on the course Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) 180 Federal University Wukari 180 Gombe State University 180 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University IBBU –180 for Sci, Agric, Languages, Edu & Arts. –190 for Management & Social Sci. Igbinedion University Okada 180 Imo State Polytechnic 150 Imo State University (IMSU) 180 Institute of Management and Technology IMT 150 Kaduna Polytechnic 150 Kaduna State University (KASU) 180 kogi state polytechnic 150 Kogi State University (KSU) 180 Kebbi State University of Science and Technology 180 Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) 180 Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin 150 Kwara State University (KWASU) 180 Lagos polytechnic 150 Lagos State University 180 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) 200 Madonna University Okija 180 Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) 180 Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 150 Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike 180 Nasarawa State University, Keffi 180 Niger state Polytechnic Zungeru 150 Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU/UNIZIK) 180 Obafemi Awolowo University 200 Olabisi Onabanjo University OOU 180 Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) 180 Osun State University (UNIOSUN) 180 – Genereal. 200 for� Accounting, Economics, Political Science and Law. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree 150 Polytechnic Ibadan 150 Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUS T) 180 Rivers State Polytechnic 150 TAI Solarin University of Education (TASUED) 180 Umaru Musa Yaradua University 180 Usman Danfodio University Sokoto UDUSOK 180 University of Abuja 180 University of Benin (UNIBEN) 200 University of Calabar 200 and above for Medicine/Surgery and Law and 180 (for every other course). University of Ibadan 200 University of Jos 180 University of Lagos (UNILAG) 200 University of Ilorin (Unilorin) 200 University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) 180 University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) 180 University of Uyo(UNIUYO) 180 University of Nigeria, Nsukka(UNN) 180 Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) 150 Yobe State University (YSU) 180 Yobe State University (YSU) 180

The cut-off marks for all colleges of education stands at 150 for NCE and for those that offer degree prgrammes the cut of mark is 180

