Check The Full List Of JAMB 2017 Possible Cut Off Marks for Nigeria Institutions

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Most candidates having received their 2017 JAMB results must be wondering their chances of securing admission this year.

At this stage, one of the important things you need to know is the possible cut-off mark of you school of choice for 2017/2018 admission.

The cut-off marks denotes the minimum JAMB score you are required to have to be able to participate in the admission screening exercise for your school of choice.

This will enable you to know if you qualify for your school admission screening and equally help you determine if you need to go for JAMB change of course and or institution.

At the moment, JAMB and institutions have not announced their official cut-off marks. So what we have here is based on what it was last year and in previous years for these institutions.

Please note that these cut-offs are subject to change by the individual institutions, depending on the performance of students that selected them.

Below is a list of the possible Cut-off marks of these institutions for 2017/2018.

List of Schools and their UTME Cut-off Marks

TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS CUT OFF MARKS
Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) 180
Adekunle Ajasin University Anyingba (AAUA) 180
Abia state polytechnic (AbiaPoly) 150
Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) 180
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria 180
Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) 180
Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU) 180
Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education 180
Anambra State University Uli (ANSU) 180
Auchi Polytrchnic between 150, 160 and 180 depending on the course
Benson Idahosa University 180
Bauchi State University 180
Bells University of Technology, Ota 180
Bowen University 180
Benue State University 180, Medicine 200
Bayero University Kano 180
covenant university 180
Cross River University (CRUTECH) 180
Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) 180
Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe 150
Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashiuku 150
Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro 150
Dental School Enugu 150
Ebonyi State University (EBSU) 180
Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) 180 (as at 2014/2015)
Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT) 180
Federal Polytechnic Nekede 150
Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 170
Federal Polytechnic, Bida 150
Federal Poly Ede 150
Federal Polytechnic Idah 150
Federal polytechnic Ilaro 150
Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa 150
Federal Polytechnic Offa 150
Federal Polytechnic Oko 150
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRIC MAKURDI 180
Federal University Dutse 180
Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina 180
Federal University Kashere (FUKASHERE) 180
Federal University Lafia FULAFIA 180
Federal University Lokoja FULOKOJA 180
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) 200 (as at 2014/2015)
Federal University Ndufu-Alike FUNAI 180
Federal University Otuoke 180
Federal University Oye-Ekiti FUOYE 180
Federal University of Petroleum Resources FUPRE 180
Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 200
Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) – 180 or 200 depending on the course
Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) 180
Federal University Wukari 180
Gombe State University 180
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University IBBU 180 for Sci, Agric, Languages, Edu & Arts. –190 for Management & Social Sci.
Igbinedion University Okada 180
Imo State Polytechnic 150
Imo State University (IMSU) 180
Institute of Management and Technology IMT 150
Kaduna Polytechnic 150
Kaduna State University (KASU) 180
kogi state polytechnic 150
Kogi State University (KSU) 180
Kebbi State University of Science and Technology 180
Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) 180
Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin 150
Kwara State University (KWASU) 180
Lagos polytechnic 150
Lagos State University 180
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) 200
Madonna University Okija 180
Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) 180
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 150
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike 180
Nasarawa State University, Keffi 180
Niger state Polytechnic Zungeru 150
Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU/UNIZIK) 180
Obafemi Awolowo University 200
Olabisi Onabanjo University OOU 180
Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) 180
Osun State University (UNIOSUN) 180 – Genereal. 200 for� Accounting, Economics, Political Science and Law.
Osun State Polytechnic, Iree 150
Polytechnic Ibadan 150
Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUS T) 180
Rivers State Polytechnic 150
TAI Solarin University of Education (TASUED) 180
Umaru Musa Yaradua University 180
Usman Danfodio University Sokoto UDUSOK 180
University of Abuja 180
University of Benin (UNIBEN) 200
University of Calabar 200 and above for Medicine/Surgery and Law and 180 (for every other course).
University of Ibadan 200
University of Jos 180
University of Lagos (UNILAG) 200
University of Ilorin (Unilorin) 200
University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) 180
University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) 180
University of Uyo(UNIUYO) 180
University of Nigeria, Nsukka(UNN) 180
Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) 150
Yobe State University (YSU) 180
The cut-off marks for all colleges of education stands at 150 for NCE and for those that offer degree prgrammes the cut of mark is 180

