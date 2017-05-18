Check Your May 16 JAMB 2017 Results, Its Out! (3rd Batch Day 3) – www.jamb.org.ng

We’re pleased to announce that the JAMB Results for Candidates who took UTME on 16th May have been released and you can now check yours right now.

This observation was made by the Myschool Team, after several candidates of 16th May, confirmed to us that they have indeed seen their results, through our JAMB Result Monitoring Thread.

Please note that all results may not have been released and you should not panic about that. Just be patient with JAMB and soon enough, you will get your result or an appropriate response.

If you wrote on 13th, 15th or 16th, you can now recheck your results using the full procedures we posted. Please click here to access the JAMB Result Checking Procedures.

Goodluck to you all.

The post Check Your May 16 JAMB 2017 Results, Its Out! (3rd Batch Day 3) – www.jamb.org.ng appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

