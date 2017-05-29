Checkout Anthony Joshua’s STUNNING girlfriend – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Checkout Anthony Joshua's STUNNING girlfriend
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian-British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua is reportedly dating mother of his child and fitness model Nicole Osbourne. Joshua is a unified world heavyweight champion, having held the IBF title since 2016, and the WBA (Super) and IBO titles …
Anthony Joshua on the Verge of Losing IBF Title
Joshua Could Lose IBF Belt Prior To Klitschko II, Pulev Stands Firm
Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko 2 Fight News 2017: Talks Ongoing Over Venue for Possible Rematch
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!