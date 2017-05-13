Checkout The New Look Of Maryland Ahead Of Lagos At 50 Anniversary (Photos)

Newly built statue at Maryland as part of the urban regeneration to beautify and celebrate Lagos @ 50 as well as promote the cultural heritage of the State by the Lagos Government See more photos below… Photo Credit: SnappGist.com

