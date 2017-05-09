Checkout These Stunning Photos Of Mercy Johnson Rocking Braids.

The beautiful actress is every bit of stunning in these new photos as she continues her #Glolafttafest in Owerri – the stunner took snaps also with the ever glowing Juliet Ibrahim and… don’t you just love them?! Continue with the lovely photos below: Source: Yabaleftonline

The post Checkout These Stunning Photos Of Mercy Johnson Rocking Braids. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

