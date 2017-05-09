Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea 3 points away from EPL title

Posted on May 9, 2017

Chelsea confirmed Middlesbrough’s relegation with a consummate performance and an emphatic 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Monday. It was a performance which also put them within one win of the English Premier League title. Antonio Conte’s side can become champions with victory against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

