Chelsea 3 points away from EPL title
Chelsea confirmed Middlesbrough’s relegation with a consummate performance and an emphatic 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Monday. It was a performance which also put them within one win of the English Premier League title. Antonio Conte’s side can become champions with victory against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!