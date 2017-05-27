Chelsea and Conte’s problems ahead of next season laid bare at Wembley – Goal.com
Chelsea and Conte's problems ahead of next season laid bare at Wembley
The double has proven one step too far for Chelsea. Diego Costa's late equaliser gave the Premier League champions momentary hope in the season's finale at Wembley but it was not enough to mask a bad day at the office. You would expect to see Chelsea …
