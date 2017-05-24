Chelsea cancel Premier League title parade after Manchester Arena attack – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Chelsea cancel Premier League title parade after Manchester Arena attack
The Independent
Chelsea have announced that the victory parade celebrating their Premier League title has been cancelled out of respect for the lives lost in the recent Manchester terrorist attack. The club stated that it would be “inappropriate” to go ahead with the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!