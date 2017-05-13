Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea Crowned English Premier League Champions!

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Michy Batshuayi‘s late goal gave Chelsea the victory they required to secure the English Premier League title at West Brom. It looked as though Antonio Conte‘s side might be forced to delay their celebrations as they were frustrated for long periods by the resilience and organisation of their hosts. However, with eight minutes left, substitute Batshuayi’s decisive […]

