Chelsea demands N3.4b for Omeruo

Aclutch of Turkish clubs including Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor are interested in signing Kenneth Omeruo in the summer, but it is left to be seen whether they could match a seven million pounds (N3.36 billion) valuation by Chelsea for the Nigeria defender.

A top source informed SCORENigeria: “There are some clubs in Turkey who are interested in signing Kenneth at the end of the season.

“They will include Kasimpasa, who he played for last season, and also his current club Alanyaspor.

“But the snag will be if they could come up with the seven million pounds Chelsea want for the player.”

Last summer, Besiktas were also keen to sign Omeruo, but they could not give a commitment to Chelsea that they will sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the loan.

This season, the 23-year-old defender has made 24 appearances and scored a goal for Alanyaspor.

The post Chelsea demands N3.4b for Omeruo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

