Chelsea ease their way into off-season business, sign Eduardo extension – The Pride of London
|
The Pride of London
|
Chelsea ease their way into off-season business, sign Eduardo extension
The Pride of London
Chelsea have plenty of contract negotiations to attend to in the off-season. Rather than dive into the high-value, high-pressure signings, they kicked off the business season by signing Eduardo to a one-year extension. In January, Chelsea said that …
Emenalo hails Eduardo's commitment to Chelsea
Chelsea News: Eduardo signs one year contract with Blues
Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo signs new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!