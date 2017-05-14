Chelsea Fan Mr Ibu: Our Title Was On Loan At Leicester, Moses Is Africa’s Best

—Music Star Joel Congratulates Blues

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nollywood star, John Okafor alias Mr Ibu, and musican Joel Amadi have joined the Chelsea celebrations after the London club defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Friday night to claim their second Premier League title in three years, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“Chelsea are the champions again. I told you we’d reclaim our title,” funny man Mr Ibu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Leicester only ‘loaned’ it for a year. It was sweetest to me that we won it on an away ground.

“Despite the difficult period Chelsea went through under Jose Mourinho, I was never bothered because I knew it was only a phase. Roman Abrahamovic knows what he wants.”

Speaking on the impact by Victor Moses in the title winning team this season, Mr Ibu said the Nigeria star is clearly one of the best in the team.

He added: “Moses has been one of the top five performers for Chelsea for me this season. Aside from N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas, Moses has been a great player for us. He is Africa’s best player at the moment and must be in the top three for the next African Footballer of the Year award.”

Kenis Music act, Joel Amadi, is not a Chelsea fan but is still happy for the achievement of Chelsea and the contributions made by Victor Moses.

“My friends who support Chelsea have been celebrating wildly. It’s crazy. I’m happy for them and happier that there is a Nigerian in the club who performed so well.

“I watched it (West Brom versus Chelsea) briefly. It was nervy because the goal didn’t come on time,” Amadi who has an uncanny resemblance with music superstar Tuface Idibia told Completesportsnigeria.com.

