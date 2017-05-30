Chelsea Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic Completes Bournemouth Switch

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has today signed for Bournemouth and will officially join the club on July 1 for a fee of around £15m.

He began his career at Portsmouth and enjoyed a brief loan spell with the Cherries in 2007, making eight appearances before returning to Fratton Park.

Asmir Begovic made his name at Stoke before joining Chelsea in 2015 and has 56 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina, featuring at the 2014 World Cup.

Begovic made 17 league starts in two seasons at Stamford Bridge – but just two as Chelsea won the league.

“I am coming into an important part of my career,” he said.

Begovic, who joined Chelsea on a four-year deal from Stoke City in July 2015, added: “I want to show people what I am capable of.

“Being part of a title-winning team at Chelsea was amazing but I felt now was the right time to move on because I want to be playing regular football.”

Bournemouth secured a third successive season in the Premier League after finishing ninth in the table.

Happy to be joining @afcbournemouth. Looking forward to working with Eddie Howe and the team #AFCB pic.twitter.com/bWF6twabwd — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) May 30, 2017

“Asmir is an outstanding goalkeeper who has proved himself capable of performing at the highest level over a number of years,” said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

“He is a leader as well and exactly the kind of character you want in the team.”

“Asmir will provide great competition to the excellent group of goalkeepers we already have here and his experience will prove invaluable in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“I look forward to him being a very important player here for years to come.”

