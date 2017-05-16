Chelsea news: Begovic says he does NOT deserve EPL medal – Daily Mail
|
|
Chelsea news: Begovic says he does NOT deserve EPL medal
Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will receive a Premier League winners medal this month after the Blues' title success – but admits he doesn't deserve one. Premier League rules state that the club will receive 40 medals for players, with every player …
