Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea: Nigerian fan names new-born child Antonio Moses – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Chelsea: Nigerian fan names new-born child Antonio Moses
Daily Post Nigeria
A die-hard Chelsea Football Club (FC) of England fan in Abakaliki, has named his newly-delivered baby-boy Antonio Moses, in the wake of the club's league title win on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chelsea on Friday night beat …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.