Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea not worried by £250000-a-week offer: There has been no indication of this – Express.co.uk

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Chelsea not worried by £250000-a-week offer: There has been no indication of this
Express.co.uk
The Serie A giants are determined to lure Conte back to Italy by offering more money than Chelsea. Express Sport also understands Barcelona are considering moving for Conte this summer. However, despite Inter having sacked head coach Stefano Pioli this …
Victor Moses can be as good as Messi – AmokachiDaily Post Nigeria
Chelsea willing to hand title-bound Antonio Conte massive new contract AND back a huge summer transfer splurgeMirror.co.uk

all 56 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.