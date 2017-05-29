Chelsea Offer Real Madrid €100m For Gareth Bale

Newly-crowned English champions, Chelsea have offered Spanish champions, Real Madrid €100m for Welsh superstar, Gareth Bale ahead of the summer transfer market according to Don Balon. Bale was not at his best last season due to different injury issues that hampered his performances, though he was part of the team that won the La Liga,…

