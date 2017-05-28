Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea star Victor Moses throws armband worn for Manchester victims – Daily Star

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports


Daily Star

Chelsea star Victor Moses throws armband worn for Manchester victims
Daily Star
CHELSEA star Victor Moses provoked fury among fans when he threw away his black armband after getting a red card in the FA Cup clash last night. 0. By Simon Green / Published 28th May 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0: …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

