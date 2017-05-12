Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea stars to share £5m for winning title

Posted on May 12, 2017

Chelsea stars will share a £5million bonus for winning the Premier League this season.

Chelsea players celebrate a goal

The money will be handed out as soon as  Chelsea  get their hands on the prize, with players who’ve made the most appearances getting the larger sums.  The Times  claims ten per cent of the pot will be put aside for unused subs and other squad players.

But the £5m fee is no bigger than Brighton’s reward for achieving top-flight promotion from the Championship.

SunSport  can exclusively reveal  the Seagulls will cash in on  their exploits in England’s second tier despite recording a financial loss of £25.8m for the 2015/16 season.

