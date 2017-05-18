Chelsea Transfer News: Harry Redknapp makes huge Romelu Lukaku claim – Daily Star
Daily Star
Chelsea Transfer News: Harry Redknapp makes huge Romelu Lukaku claim
Daily Star
Everton striker Lukaku has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Diego Costa. Reports suggest Chelsea could be forced to break the world transfer record to sign the Belgium international. But Redknapp is unsure whether …
Everton set to launch a shock £20m summer bid for Manchester City ace Kelechi Iheanacho
