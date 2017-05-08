Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants Alvaro Morata over Romelu Lukaku – Guillem Balague – Daily Star
Daily Star
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants Alvaro Morata over Romelu Lukaku – Guillem Balague
Daily Star
The Blues are eager to bring another star striker to Stamford Bridge this summer ahead of their return to the Champions League. Everton's Lukaku and Morata of Real Madrid are both on the Blues' radar with Conte set to have plenty of cash to splash when …
