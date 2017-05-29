Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eden Hazard wins Chelsea Player of the Year award – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Eden Hazard wins Chelsea Player of the Year award
NAIJ.COM
The Belgian forward returned to form this season after performing poorly during the 2015/2016 season in which he failed to defend his PFA Player of the Year award 12 months ago. Eden Hazard wins Chelsea Player of the Year award. Hazard was named …
Chelsea transfer news LIVE updates: Hazard new deal, shock Lukaku claim, Man Utd battleExpress.co.uk
Hazard, Kante Bag Chelsea Best Player AwardsComplete Sports Nigeria
Hazard named Chelsea Player of the SeasonDaily Post Nigeria
Daily Star –We Ain’t Got No History –SkySports –Bleacher Report
all 122 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.