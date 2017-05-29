Chelsea were ‘very lucky’ with injuries during Premier League title triumph, insists Antonio Conte – Evening Standard
Chelsea were 'very lucky' with injuries during Premier League title triumph, insists Antonio Conte
Evening Standard
Antonio Conte says Chelsea were "very lucky" not to suffer any major injuries during this season's Premier League title triumph. The Blues won just three of their opening six top-flight games but Conte's decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation in …
