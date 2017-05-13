Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea wins EPL

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports

Substitute Michy Batshuayi’s dramatic 82nd-minute winner gave Chelsea the Premier League title following a hard-earned 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday. The Belgian striker’s late goal at The Hawthorns took Antonio Conte’s side 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, who have only nine points left to play for. It is Chelsea’s second […]

