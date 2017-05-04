Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma Available For Loan Next Season

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Antonio Conte seems likely to let Kurt Zouma go out on loan next season to help kick-start his Chelsea career, according to the Daily Mirror.

Zouma has struggled to break into Conte’s plans this season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury that kept him on the sidelines for almost a year.

With John Terry due to depart, a centre-back could be top of Conte’s shopping list in the summer with Virgil van Dyke reportedly wanted by the Blues.

Andreas Christensen is also  returning from a two-year loan at Borussia Monchengladbach

Rather than spend another campaign on the sidelines, Chelsea believe Zouma needs to play regularly next season – something he is unlikely to do at Stamford Bridge. The Blues would also ideally like 21-year-old Christensen to work under Conte and integrate himself into the first-team squad.

