Chelsea’s Luiz makes no secret of Double dream

Chelsea defender David Luiz accepted he would be a “liar” to say he was ignoring the prospect of winning a Premier League and FA Cup ‘Double’ with the Blues.

The Blues are already halfway to that achievement after wrapping up the Premier League title ahead of their FA Cup final against London rivals Arsenal on May 27.

But before that showpiece match, Antonio Conte’s men could become the first club in the Premier League era to win 30 league games in a season with victories over Watford on Monday and already-relegated Sunderland on Sunday’s final day of the season.

Friday’s 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion gave Italian manager Conte the Premiership title in his first season in English football.

In contrast, Chelsea veteran John Terry will hope to win his 16th major honour with the Blues at Wembley in what is the former England centre-back’s final season at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old has already made 715 appearances for Chelsea in his 22 years with the club and had a chance to make three more if he appears in both their remaining league fixtures and the FA Cup final.

Luiz, who has replaced Terry at the heart of a three-man defence favoured by Conte, told the club’s website ahead of Monday’s match: “If I say I’m not thinking about winning the double, I am a liar.

“Of course we think about this, but we need to think day by day, rest well, keep ourselves very good in these next two games to have a top performance against Arsenal.

“It will be a difficult game against a fantastic team, so we need to be at a high level.”

